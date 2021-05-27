Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,549 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

JHMM stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

