Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,628,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,749,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $188.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

