Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 50,588 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

