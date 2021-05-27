Diversified Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $189.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average is $171.48. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.