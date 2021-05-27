AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

AMETEK stock opened at $133.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

