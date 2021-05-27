ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 603.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,732 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 213,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASX. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

