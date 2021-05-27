Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

