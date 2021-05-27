Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Silgan has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silgan to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

