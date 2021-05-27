ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading 5.3% Higher

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

ORIX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

