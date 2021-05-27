POA (POA) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $361,435.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,920,275 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
