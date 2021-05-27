NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. 39,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 130,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

