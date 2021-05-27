ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE PRA opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,384 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,389,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ProAssurance by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 266,942 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

