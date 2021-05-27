Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 2,574 Shares

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 3,628 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,126.20.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,900 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 15,421 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.45.

NASDAQ ISIG opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

