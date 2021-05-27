ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $985,668.77 and approximately $64,893.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.00347043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00183706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00035468 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00829702 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. Zr?2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

