BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 100,263 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 67,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 185,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 143,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

