Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,116 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 62,229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 72,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.