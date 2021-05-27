Mariner LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

XEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

