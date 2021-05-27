Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

