BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 20,319 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 6.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

