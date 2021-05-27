Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 25,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Alliant Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $58.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.