Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

