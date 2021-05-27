Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the April 29th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CELZ opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Creative Medical Technology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; Amniostem for the treatment of strokes, radiation, toxicity, and glioma; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

