Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Arik Prawer Sells 7,073 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $793,095.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,594.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arik Prawer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after acquiring an additional 175,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $247,913,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

