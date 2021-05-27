NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NeoGames stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.77. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

