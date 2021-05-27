Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) vs. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Critical Review

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cabaletta Bio and Surface Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Surface Oncology 0 2 5 0 2.71

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.86%. Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 65.11%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Surface Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -7.89 Surface Oncology $126.16 million 2.95 $59.34 million $1.57 5.46

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -31.26% -30.15% Surface Oncology N/A 17.01% 11.60%

Risk & Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Cabaletta Bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells. It also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813. Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

