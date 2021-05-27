Morgan Stanley Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $54.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

