Jose Miguel Oxholm Purchases 3,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at $549,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

