Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson Sells 1,500 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $752,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NWPX opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 134,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

