MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67. 24,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 29,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $439.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 36.79%. Equities research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other news, Director Don Leung sold 6,972 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $108,693.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,095,118 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,889.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

