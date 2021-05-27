Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Down 0.8%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 267,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,145,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARTL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.