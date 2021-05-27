Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the April 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DBCCF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.