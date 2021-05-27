Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the April 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DBCCF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Decibel Cannabis
