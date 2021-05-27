Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the April 29th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

