AVI Global Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust PLC (LON:AGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AGT opened at GBX 983 ($12.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -546.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. AVI Global Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 642 ($8.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026.86 ($13.42). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 988.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 903.96.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.