AVI Global Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust PLC (LON:AGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:AGT opened at GBX 983 ($12.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -546.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. AVI Global Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 642 ($8.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026.86 ($13.42). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 988.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 903.96.
AVI Global Trust Company Profile
