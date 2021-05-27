Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the April 29th total of 428,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

QUISF stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

