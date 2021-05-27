Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the April 29th total of 428,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

QUISF stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

