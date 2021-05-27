Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.49.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $138.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.