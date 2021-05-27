Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 138.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $367.77 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.94 and a 200-day moving average of $342.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Truist raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.