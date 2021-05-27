Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $91,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $40,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 734.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,208,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

