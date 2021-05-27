Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,899.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.62 million and $1,899.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00004086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00346681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00184012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034229 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00833089 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

