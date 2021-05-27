JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target to GBX 1,106

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 986 ($12.88) to GBX 1,106 ($14.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Auction Technology Group stock opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.24) on Thursday. Auction Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,132 ($14.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 905.85.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Forbes purchased 33,333 shares of Auction Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £199,998 ($261,298.67).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.