Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.52. Nordson has a 52-week low of $174.59 and a 52-week high of $223.37. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

