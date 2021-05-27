Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.34 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,238.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

