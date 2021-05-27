Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $68,553,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,627,000 after purchasing an additional 560,126 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 300,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

