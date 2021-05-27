Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,167 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.30. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.98 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.