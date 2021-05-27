Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.62.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $149.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average of $124.94.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

