Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,211 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 199.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.