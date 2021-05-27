Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $84,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cerner by 19,530.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cerner by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.