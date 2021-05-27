Keybank National Association OH Purchases 212 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $5,728,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $5,111,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $850.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $868.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $874.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $635.00 and a 52-week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

