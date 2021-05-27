Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $143.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

