Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Insiders have sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $68.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

