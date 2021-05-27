Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average is $111.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,444 shares of company stock worth $3,002,582. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.